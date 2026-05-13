Rajinikanth recalls humbling moment that ‘crushed his ego’

Actor Rajinikanth recently shared a humorous yet thought-provoking incident from his life, recalling how a visit to a spiritual ashram left him humbled and “crushed his ego.” Speaking at an event hosted by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the superstar reflected on the fleeting nature of fame and the grounding power of spirituality.

Recounting his stay at the Art of Living ashram, Rajinikanth said he had initially planned to spend two days but extended his visit to over two weeks, drawn by the peaceful environment.

During one such occasion, he accompanied Ravi Shankar for a public darshan attended by thousands. Expecting the usual attention from fans, the actor admitted he was surprised by what followed.

“To be frank, not even a single person looked at me,” he said, adding that despite waving at people, no one paid attention. The unexpected experience, he said, was a humbling moment that shattered his sense of stardom.

Reflecting on it later, Rajinikanth said the incident made him realise that fame is temporary, while spirituality helps keep one grounded and free from ego.