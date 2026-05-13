Ravi Mohan honoured with Devi Ratna award

Actor Ravi Mohan was conferred with the Devi Ratna Award at a temple festival in Kerala, recognising his contribution to cinema and his acclaimed performances in recent years.

The award was presented at the Meenkulathi Bhagavathi Temple as part of the ‘Utsav 2026’ celebrations. The honour, instituted to recognise excellence in art and culture, includes a cash prize of ₹1,00,001, a gold insignia, citation and a commemorative plaque. Ravi Mohan is the fourth recipient of this award.

Thanking the organisers, the actor spoke about the cultural importance of the temple and described the recognition as a meaningful moment in his career. The event was attended by devotees, cultural enthusiasts and members of the film fraternity.

Singer Keneeshaa added to the occasion with a high-energy live performance along with her band, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

On the work front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in Parasakthi and has a line-up of upcoming projects including Karathey Babu, Genie and his directorial venture An Ordinary Man.