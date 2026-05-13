Kuwait blames Iran for armed island infiltration

Dubai, May 13:

Kuwait has accused Iran of sending a six-member armed team from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to infiltrate Bubiyan Island, a strategically important island near Iraq and Iran in the Persian Gulf. Kuwaiti authorities said the group intended to carry out “hostile acts” and targeted the island’s Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, a major China-backed infrastructure project linked to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Kuwait said four suspects were captured while two escaped, and one Kuwaiti security official was injured during the incident.

Iran has not responded to the allegations. The accusation comes amid heightened regional tensions following the Iran war and the ongoing instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil shipping route still effectively controlled by Tehran.

The continued disruption has contributed to a wider energy crisis affecting global markets and supply chains.

The incident occurred just before US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Iran and regional security are expected to be major topics.

China has been heavily affected by the Strait’s closure because it imports large quantities of Iranian crude oil.

At the same time, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee publicly revealed that Israel deployed Iron Dome missile defence batteries and military personnel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the conflict to help defend the Gulf state from Iranian attacks.

The statement marked the first official acknowledgement of an Israeli military deployment in the UAE and highlighted the growing defence partnership between the two countries since the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The UAE and Israel did not officially comment on Huckabee’s remarks, but analysts believe the disclosure was intentional and meant to reassure investors and demonstrate regional security cooperation.

The UAE has faced missile and drone threats from Iran even after the ceasefire and has taken measures against Iranian government-linked activities inside the country.

Huckabee also expressed optimism that more Gulf nations could normalize relations with Israel in the future, despite anger across the Arab world over Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria after Hamas’ 2023 attack.

Meanwhile, Bahrain announced prison sentences for at least two dozen people accused of spying for Iran and collaborating with the IRGC.

Bahraini authorities claim Iran maintains covert networks in the country, while rights groups accuse Bahrain of using the conflict to intensify crackdowns on dissidents, especially within the Shiite majority population.