BJP hits back at Rahul, Opp for criticising PM’s austerity appeal

New Delhi, May 12:

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity amid the West Asia conflict, saying the politics of Congress has remained confined to power and not nation-building.

The party also launched a scathing attack on the opposition and asked it to refrain from indulging in politics driven by “hostility and prejudice” during a global crisis.

The BJP’s response came as Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked PM Narendra Modi after the prime minister on Sunday appealed to citizens of the country to adopt measures to cope with the impact of the West Asia conflict, saying the “compromised PM is no longer capable of running the country”.

The Congress leader also said that the prime minister’s words were “evidence of failure”.

In a sharp rebuttal, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked the opposition if it supports securing India’s future, while accusing it of advancing its “political interests by creating social and political disorder”.

“First, please tell us which region of the world is not facing some kind of economic, strategic or energy crisis at this time ?” whether it is America, Europe or the Middle East.

“Second, we want to ask the opposition whether it supports securing India’s economic and energy security.”