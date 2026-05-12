CJI forms panel to assess judicial infrastructure needs across India

New Delhi, May 12:

In a move aimed at strengthening the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has constituted a Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee to evaluate the infrastructural requirements of courts nationwide. The committee, headed by Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, has been tasked with preparing an assessment of judicial infrastructure needs nationwide and is expected to make a case for a government allocation of around Rs 40,000-50,000 crore for the sector.

An interim report has been directed to be submitted by August 31. Apart from Justice Aravind Kumar, the panel includes Justice Debangsu Basak of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of the Bombay High Court as members.