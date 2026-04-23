WB votes between conflict & democracy

Chennai, April 23:

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 78.77% as of 3 p.m. on Thursday, indicating strong participation despite reports of violence and disruptions in several districts.

Dakshin Dinajpur led voter participation with 81.49%, followed closely by Paschim Medinipur (81.07%) and Jhargram (81.04%). Most districts that went to polls recorded turnout above 72%, reflecting sustained electoral engagement across regions.

District-Wise Participation Remains High

Several districts reported robust polling percentages through the day. Cooch Behar recorded 79.26%, Murshidabad 79.72%, Bankura 79.88%, and Purbo Medinipur 78.94%.

Other districts also showed strong turnout, including Jalpaiguri (78.92%), Alipurduar (77.53%), Uttar Dinajpur (77.32%), Darjeeling (76.54%), Malda (76.22%), Purulia (75.97%), Paschim Bardhaman (75.44%), and Birbhum (80.22%). Kalimpong recorded a relatively lower turnout at 74.07%, though still within a high participation range.

Ground Reports Reflect Mixed Conditions

Despite the high turnout, reports of violence and tension persisted in pockets.

Speaking over the phone, Souvik Banerjee, a 32-year-old small business owner from Murshidabad, said:

“Turnout is high, but the situation is not completely calm. There were disturbances earlier in the day, and people are cautious.” Debolina Ghosh, a resident of Birbhum, highlighted safety concerns: “This election feels violent. Many women are hesitant to step out and vote in areas where clashes are happening.”

EVM Issues Add to Concerns

Multiple booths reported malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), leading to delays and complaints from voters. In Murshidabad, polling equipment had to be replaced more than once, with voters alleging long waiting times under harsh conditions.

Opposition leaders raised concerns over repeated failures, while election officials stated that technical issues were resolved and voting resumed.

Security Tightened

The Election Commission of India deployed extensive security forces across sensitive districts to ensure orderly polling. Authorities maintained that incidents were being monitored and addressed in real time.

Political rhetoric remained sharp, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing strong voter participation as indicative of a shift in public sentiment, while leaders from the party led by Mamata Banerjee alleged attempts to influence the electoral process.

Polling is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m., with further phases of the election to follow.