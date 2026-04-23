SIR drive & Vijay factor boost TN polling

Chennai, Apr 23: Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of nearly 70% by 3 pm in the Assembly elections on Thursday, reflecting strong participation across districts despite high temperatures and scattered logistical concerns.

Earlier data from the Election Commission of India showed that by 1 pm, the state had already crossed 56% turnout. Among districts, western and interior regions reported higher participation levels. Tiruppur (62.97%), Namakkal (62.51%), Erode (61.79%), and Salem (61.42%) were among the leading districts in early polling hours. Dharmapuri and Coimbatore also reported turnout close to 60%.

In comparison, urban centres continued to trail. Chennai recorded 54.58% turnout by early afternoon, while Kanniyakumari reported 50.35%, among the lowest in the state at that point. Tiruchirappalli and Madurai remained in the mid-range.

The gap between urban and non-urban turnout, seen in previous elections, persisted through the day, although overall participation increased steadily across regions as polling progressed. Election officials attributed the higher turnout to sustained voter awareness initiatives, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Sathish Kumar, a school teacher in Chennai, said these efforts helped bring in new voters and encouraged participation, particularly among younger and first-time voters.

“People are more aware now about the importance of voting. Schools and colleges have also been involved in spreading awareness,” he said.

However, field observations across several constituencies suggest that awareness campaigns alone may not fully explain the pattern and intensity of participation.

Across parts of the state, groups of voters both men and women were seen arriving in coordinated attire, often wearing white shirts paired with light pants. The visual consistency has been informally associated with supporters of actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party is contesting the election for the first time across all constituencies. His entry has added a new dimension to what is otherwise a largely bipolar contest, with observers noting signs of visible grassroots mobilisation.

Kaviya, a 29-year-old HR professional casting her vote for the first time, said her decision to participate was driven by a shift in political interest.

“This is my first time voting. I was not interested in politics all these years, but now I feel like participating. For many of us, this feels like a new phase,” she said, referring to what she described as a “new wave” in politics.

Political observers note that while such expressions do not directly indicate voting preference, they point to a level of engagement that goes beyond conventional campaigning.The increase in turnout through the afternoon hours is also significant. From around 56% at 1 pm to nearly 70% by 3 pm, the rise suggests participation from voters who typically arrive later in the day, including working professionals and younger voters. This segment is often less predictable in its voting behaviour compared to traditional voter bases.

First-time voters are estimated to form a notable share of the electorate in this election. While their overall impact remains difficult to quantify, their participation adds an element of uncertainty, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

Unlike older voting groups, younger voters are generally seen as less tied to established party loyalties and more responsive to issues such as employment, cost of living, and governance outcomes.

That said, high turnout does not necessarily translate into a uniform voting pattern. Analysts caution against drawing direct conclusions from participation levels alone.