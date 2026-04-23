Tamil Nadu Polls Record 84.29% Turnout as Voting Concludes

Chennai, Apr 23:

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections recorded a remarkable surge in voter participation, with turnout crossing 82% by 5 pm and eventually reaching 84.29% by the close of polling.

This marks a significant jump from the 72.81% recorded in the 2021 elections and surpasses the previous high of 78.01% seen in 2011, reflecting an extraordinary wave of electoral engagement across the State.

Election officials attributed the sharp rise in turnout partly to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), during which over 97 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls.

The cleanup is believed to have improved the accuracy of voter lists, contributing to a more efficient polling process and higher participation rates.

Out of a total of 75,064 polling booths set up across Tamil Nadu, including 4,085 in Chennai—the highest for any region with 16 Assembly segments—authorities identified 5,949 booths as vulnerable or sensitive. To ensure peaceful polling, additional security arrangements were put in place, with deployment of armed central paramilitary forces alongside state police personnel.

Despite challenging weather conditions, voter enthusiasm remained undeterred. Large numbers of people turned out early in the day, with women voters in particular queuing up at polling stations in the morning hours to avoid the intense heat.

For nearly two weeks leading up to polling day, several parts of the State experienced extreme temperatures, with mercury levels touching up to 107°F and consistently exceeding 100°F in many districts. The Meteorological Department had also forecast continued hot and humid conditions on polling day.

Braving the oppressive climate, voters from all walks of life—including prominent political leaders, film personalities, and public figures—stood in long queues to cast their ballots. The brisk turnout throughout the day underscored a strong sense of civic duty and heightened political awareness among the electorate.

The high voter turnout, coupled with extensive security measures and improved electoral rolls, has made the 2026 Assembly elections one of the most significant and closely watched democratic exercises in Tamil Nadu’s recent history.