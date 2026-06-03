Vaiko voices discontent over seat sharing, Alliance dynamics

Chennai, June 3:

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over seat allocation and alliance dynamics while addressing reporters in Chennai.

He said he had campaigned extensively during the Assembly elections, putting in tremendous effort across constituencies. “We wanted to contest in a constituency under a symbol of our choice, but were instead asked to contest under the Rising Sun symbol,” he remarked.

Vaiko also noted that Chief Minister Vijay has issued directions regarding action on the Mekedatu issue. However, he raised concerns over the treatment of alliance partners, particularly pointing out that the Congress, which won with DMK’s support, joined the TVK-led Cabinet without even expressing gratitude.

Highlighting his party’s contribution, Vaiko said he had campaigned in support of the DMK-led alliance in 34 constituencies, of which 24 were won. Despite this, he said, other parties were allotted more seats while MDMK was given only four constituencies.

He added that the limited seat allocation has caused disappointment among party cadres. The concerns of workers and the views of party functionaries would be discussed in the party’s general council meeting, he said.