EPS hits out at TVK govt

Chennai, June 3:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the TVK-led State government, alleging a deterioration in law and order and holding it responsible for failing to curb crime and narcotics circulation.

Referring to the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Tondiarpet, Chennai, Palaniswami cited reports that the youth was beaten to death after questioning the sale of ganja in the area. He questioned whether raising concerns about drug peddling had now become life-threatening in Tamil Nadu.

“The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not ready to take responsibility for maintaining law and order,” he alleged, adding that the government had failed to effectively address the growing drug menace despite repeated warnings.

Palaniswami also took aim at Chief Minister Vijay’s recent remarks in Tiruchy, where he had stated that officials had been appointed to address governance issues. The AIADMK leader countered that the same administrative machinery had functioned under successive governments, and that leadership — not officials — must drive change.

He further alleged that the chief minister had indirectly admitted his inability to eliminate drug circulation in the State, and questioned the delay in launching the ‘Singappenn Force’, an initiative announced to enhance women’s safety. According to him, the programme was postponed at the last minute despite arrangements being in place.

Questioning the government’s functioning, Palaniswami asked whether the chief minister was undergoing a “six-month crash course” in administration, and whether the public would have to endure governance lapses during this period.

He also referred to reports of the arrest of two ruling party functionaries in connection with an alleged gang rape case near Thoothukudi, asking how many such office-bearers had been implicated in serious criminal cases in recent weeks.

Accusing the chief minister of failing to control members of his own party, Palaniswami questioned his ability to oversee the police administration effectively. In a scathing remark, he described the government as a “fake horse government” and alleged that the chief minister continued to behave like a “reel hero” by delivering only punch dialogues.

Urging immediate action, Palaniswami called on the chief minister to “come out of an imaginary world” and focus on ensuring public safety, which he said remains the foremost responsibility of any government.