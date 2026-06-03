Geetha Jeevan questions govt over L&O after assault allegations

Chennai, June 3:

DMK north district secretary Geetha Jeevan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, questioning its handling of law and order in the wake of an alleged sexual assault incident reported from the Srivaikuntam area.

In a strongly worded statement, Geetha Jeevan referred to allegations that a young woman was lured by two individuals, reportedly party functionaries, on the promise of employment. She further claimed that the victim was administered an intoxicating substance before being sexually assaulted.

Raising concerns over women’s safety, she criticised the government’s response to such incidents and sought clarity on accountability. Referring to earlier remarks by TVK leaders that they would require six months to address governance issues, she questioned whether urgent matters like crimes against women would also be deferred under the same timeline.

“If six months’ time is sought for everything, who will take responsibility for law and order issues that arise during that period?” she asked, adding that the government cannot delay action when it comes to public safety.

Geetha Jeevan also pointed out that ensuring women’s safety had been projected as a key priority by the ruling dispensation, and urged the authorities to respond promptly and transparently to the allegations.

The claims, however, have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate official response from the government or law enforcement authorities regarding the incident.

The issue is likely to intensify political exchanges in the coming days, with the opposition pressing for accountability while the ruling side is expected to respond to the charges.