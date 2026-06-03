SC crackdown on encroachments in Agasthyamalai forests

Chennai, June 3:

The Supreme Court has directed a time-bound eviction of encroachments in the ecologically sensitive Agasthyamalai landscape across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also ordered disciplinary and legal action against 118 serving and retired government officials identified as encroachers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that illegal occupation in protected areas such as Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve has continued for decades despite earlier court orders, calling it a serious threat to environmental governance.

The court cited reports indicating over 4,600 encroachers occupying more than 5,000 hectares of forest land, with minimal recovery so far. It also flagged unauthorised government structures within forest areas.

Directing the State to submit an eviction plan within a month, the court emphasised strict timelines, accountability, and ecological restoration. It also ordered removal of illegal infrastructure within six months and warned of stronger measures if compliance fails.