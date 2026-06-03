‘Act as CM, Not an actor’

Madurai, June 3:

Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Tuesday launched a sharp criticism of Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that the latter has failed to clearly outline his government’s plans to address key issues facing the state.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to late party functionary Pookadai Mahendran at Sholavandan in Madurai district, Udhayakumar said that while the government need not resolve all issues immediately, it must at least present a roadmap to the people.

“We are not asking the government to solve everything within 25 days. But it should explain what steps it intends to take to tackle pressing concerns and how it plans to ensure public safety,” he said.

Listing major issues, he pointed to the Mekedatu project, crop loan concerns of farmers, women’s safety, recurring power outages and the growing menace of drug-related offences. He stressed that the people of Tamil Nadu deserved clarity and assurance on how these challenges would be handled.

Udhayakumar also questioned Vijay’s political experience prior to assuming office and accused him of repeatedly criticising the AIADMK. He alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to undermine the party, but warned that such attacks would only strengthen the resolve of its cadre.

In a pointed remark, he said, “Vijay should stop behaving like an actor and start speaking as the Chief Minister,” underscoring his criticism of what he described as a lack of administrative seriousness.

The remarks are likely to intensify the ongoing political exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition, as debates over governance and accountability continue to gain momentum in the state.