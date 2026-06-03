Thiru Ther Fete at Kanchi Varadaraja Perumal Temple

Kanchipuram, June 3:

In a breathtaking confluence of faith, tradition, and grandeur, the sacred town of Kanchipuram witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotion as lakhs of devotees gathered for the spectacular ‘Thiru Ther’ festival at the revered Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple. The event, a highlight of the annual Brahmotsavam, transformed the temple streets into a vibrant corridor of spirituality and celebration.

Marking the seventh day of the Brahmotsavam, the majestic temple chariot—an awe-inspiring wooden structure towering above the crowd—carried the beautifully adorned idols of Lord Varadaraja Perumal and His divine consorts. Draped in resplendent silk, embellished with fragrant garlands and glittering jewellery, the deities radiated divine splendour, captivating the hearts of devotees who had travelled from across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

As the colossal ‘Ther’ began its slow, rhythmic journey through the traditional streets, the air resonated with fervent chants of “Govinda Govinda.” For devotees, pulling the chariot’s thick ropes is not merely a ritual but a deeply cherished spiritual act believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and inner peace. The scene was one of collective devotion—hands united in faith, voices rising in unison, and hearts immersed in divine fervour.

The festival, deeply rooted in Tamil Vaishnavite tradition, stood as a living testament to centuries-old customs. Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments and the solemn cadence of Vedic chants, the procession unfolded like a grand spiritual tapestry. Colourful flags fluttered atop the chariot, while the fragrance of incense and flowers filled the air, enhancing the sacred ambiance.

Ensuring the seamless conduct of such a massive gathering, the district administration had put in place elaborate arrangements. Barricades lined the procession route, first-aid centres were stationed at key points, and drinking water facilities were made readily available.

A strong police presence helped regulate the crowd, ensuring safety and order throughout the event. Officials confirmed that medical teams and volunteers were actively assisting devotees, making the experience smooth and hassle-free.

The presence of State HR&CE Minister S. Ramesh, his Cabinet colleague and Kanchipuram MLA Ranjithkumar added prominence to the occasion, reflecting the importance of the festival in the cultural and religious landscape of the state.

Recognised as one of the 108 Divya Desams, the temple holds immense spiritual significance, drawing devotees in vast numbers each year.

Among the many events of the Brahmotsavam, the ‘Thiru Ther’ remains the most visually stunning and spiritually uplifting—an enduring symbol of devotion that continues to bind communities through faith, tradition, and shared reverence.

For the devotees who witnessed it, the day was not just a festival—it was an experience of divine connection, where tradition met transcendence under the watchful gaze of the Lord.