Technician Killed in Gas Cylinder Blast During SJ Suryah Film Shoot in Chennai

Chennai, June 3:

A tragic accident during the pre-production phase of actor-director SJ Suryah’s upcoming film “Killer” claimed the life of a young technician and left three others injured in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Binny Mills in Perambur, where the film crew was preparing for an explosion sequence. According to police, a gas cylinder detonated while technicians were rigging equipment for the shoot. The force of the blast severely injured four crew members who were immediately rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Madhan, 25, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The injured—Dinakaran, Surya, and Sakthivel—are currently undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the mishap occurred while Madhan was reportedly refilling cylinders, leading to the unexpected explosion.

Authorities from the Otteri police station have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Officials are closely examining whether proper safety protocols, permissions, and precautions for handling explosive materials were in place during the shoot.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about on-set safety standards in the film industry, particularly during high-risk sequences involving fire and explosives. Further investigations are underway to determine accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.