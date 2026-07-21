Oppose Vande Mataram Bill, Urges SPCSS-TN

Chennai, July 21:

The State Platform for Common School System–Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has urged Members of Parliament to oppose the proposed Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, contending that it runs contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

In its appeal, the organisation objected to the Bill’s move to adopt the complete Vande Mataram from Anandamath as India’s National Song. It argued that while the slogan “Vande Mataram” played a historic role during the freedom struggle and gained broad acceptance, the full song did not enjoy similar nationwide consensus.

SPCSS-TN maintained that the complete version of the song portrays the nation using imagery linked to a specific religious tradition and does not explicitly refer to “India” or “Bharat” as recognised under the Constitution. It warned that such a move could conflict with constitutional principles of secularism.

The organisation further stated that mandating the full song could infringe upon the guarantees of liberty of thought, belief, faith and worship enshrined in the Preamble and under Article 25. It also cited Article 13, which bars laws that violate Fundamental Rights, and Article 51A(h), which promotes scientific temper and humanism.

Calling for the protection of constitutional values, the platform urged parliamentarians to reject the Bill and uphold the secular character of the nation along with its fundamental rights framework.