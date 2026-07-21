Officials of Ford car company meets CM Vijay

Chennai, July 21:

A high level delgation from US car makers Ford on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and

discussed about its revival and future expansion plans.

During the meeting, Ford Vice President Mathew Godleweski informed that the company would soon start producing engines at its plant in Maraimalainagar, about 45 km from Chennai , for which the company has committed a Rs 3,250 crore investment that would offer jobs to 600 people.

This would mark revival of its manufacturing facility and also its renewed commitment to the country’s manufacturing sector since the Maraimalai Nagar plant had been lying idle since the company’s exit from vehicle manufacturing in 2021. The plant has now been upgraded to produce next-generation engines for export markets.

An official release said Ford has already set up a global skill centre in Chennai that has created 12,000 jobs and has recently set up a similar centre at Coimbatore and was now all set to commence production of engines at its Maraimalaingar plant.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister recalled the 30 years long association with the Ford company and promised full support to it for its engine manufcturing facility.

The Chief Minister also urged the company to restart its facility in full swing and take up expansion plans.