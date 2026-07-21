IIT-M announces syllabus revision for GATE

Chennai, July 21:

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) today announced the dates, syllabus revision and new paper introduction for the Organizing Institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027.

GATE is a national level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce, Arts and Humanities. GATE 2027 is the 45th year of the examination, since its start in 1983.

GATE 2027 is being conducted by IISc and IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Union Ministry of Education (MoE).

The application portal for registration is expected to open in the mid-week of August 2026. The dates of the examination are February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s, direct Doctoral and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities in institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also considered by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment. Many reputed organizations are also likely to consider GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and will have a total of 30 test papers. The syllabus has been revised for the papers after 5 years, to keep up to date with the growing demands.

A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) is being introduced from GATE 2027. The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted as a sectional paper in Engineering Science (XE). The test papers will be in English only.

Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

To conduct a fair and secured exam, the online registration will be through DigiLocker along with facial registration. Hence, candidates are encouraged to use the enhanced registration features to have a smooth entry into the examination halls.