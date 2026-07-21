CMRL plans 28 new six-coach trains to boost capacity

Chennai, July 21:

Chennai Metro Rail Limited is set to procure 28 new six-coach trains for its Phase I and Phase I Extension corridors, aiming to enhance capacity and meet rising passenger demand across the network.

According to [LiveChennai](https://www.livechennai.com/index.asp?utm_source=chatgpt.com), the 54-km metro network—linking Chennai Airport with Wimco Nagar and St. Thomas Mount with Chennai Central—currently operates 45 four-coach trains and handles around 3.2 lakh passengers daily.

To accommodate growing ridership, CMRL plans to introduce longer trains and upgrade station infrastructure to support six-coach operations. A Project Management Consultant (PMC) will be appointed to oversee both the procurement process and the required station modifications.

Officials said tenders for the new trains have already been floated, with bids expected to be opened next month. The manufacturing and delivery timeline is estimated at around two years.

The PMC will also supervise infrastructure upgrades and streamline execution. The joint venture of Egis India and Nippon Koei, which emerged as the lowest bidder, is likely to be awarded the consultancy contract.

With these additions, CMRL aims to improve service efficiency and passenger convenience as metro usage continues to grow in the city.