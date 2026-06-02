Annamalai Resigns from BJP, Set to Launch New Political Party

New Delhi, June 2:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party after holding key meetings with senior national leaders in Delhi, including BJP president Nitin Nabin.

His resignation comes after weeks of speculation over his strained relationship with the party leadership, particularly over alliance strategies and electoral direction in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, Annamalai is now preparing to launch a new political party, marking a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. The proposed outfit is expected to be a “secular, regional party with a redefined Dravidian outlook and national perspective,” with formal launch plans likely in the coming months.

Political observers say his exit could significantly reshape alliances and voter equations ahead of future elections in Tamil Nadu.