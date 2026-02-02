Travel is a classroom without books: Stalin

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday described travel as a “classroom without books” while addressing the Tamil Nadu Tourism Summit, underscoring the educational and cultural value of travel experiences.

He said that exploring new places, interacting with diverse communities, and witnessing heritage firsthand can teach lessons that no classroom alone can provide. The remark came as the government emphasised the need to leverage tourism for broader societal benefits.

Stalin inaugurated the summit amid the signing of 217 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various tourism companies and investors, aimed at enhancing Tamil Nadu’s tourism infrastructure and offerings. He reiterated that the state is home to abundant tourism attractions—from temples and heritage sites to coastal stretches—and has immense potential to showcase its rich culture, arts, and traditions to global travellers. The Chief Minister said that the government’s goal is not just economic growth through tourism but also fostering learning, cultural exchange, and appreciation of Tamil identity.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government’s continued investments in the tourism sector, including a ₹612 crore allocation over the past five years to develop facilities, improve safety, and attract both domestic and international visitors. He stressed that Tamil Nadu’s tourism success is rooted in its historical heritage, cultural richness, and warm hospitality, making it a safe and welcoming destination for travellers. Stalin’s remarks positioned tourism as not merely a business opportunity but as a means to broaden perspectives and enrich lives beyond the traditional classroom setting.