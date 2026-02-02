Vijay declares TVK as top engine

Spread the love

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay has strongly asserted that his party is the “top engine” capable of driving political change in Tamil Nadu, as the state gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at TVK’s third Foundation Day event at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Vijay called on party workers to intensify their efforts to secure victory under the party’s ‘Whistle’ symbol and defeat what he described as entrenched political forces in the state.

Vijay said only TVK—the “pure force”—can confront and overcome the “evil and corrupt” influences of existing political outfits in Tamil Nadu. He urged supporters to reach out to voters across both urban and rural areas to ensure that the Whistle symbol receives widespread support on polling day. “To defeat the evil force, it is only we—TVK—that can do it. We are the top engine,” Vijay said, emphasising the need for grassroots mobilisation.

Vijay called on supporters to adopt a clear and skillful strategy to “make the field our own” and fight for the democratic goal of assuming governance in Tamil Nadu.

He said the overwhelming support of the people should drive TVK’s efforts as it moves toward electoral success in the months ahead.

Vijay also emphasised the need for disciplined organisation building at the grassroots level. He instructed cadres to strengthen booth-level structures, expand membership, and stay continuously connected with people’s everyday issues.

According to him, sustained fieldwork and honest engagement with voters would be crucial in converting public enthusiasm into electoral success.

Highlighting TVK’s ideological position, Vijay reiterated that the party stands for clean politics, social justice, and transparent governance.

He urged party workers to maintain dignity in political discourse and avoid personal attacks, stating that TVK’s strength lies in its vision and the trust of the people.

With nearly a few weeks to go for the 2026 polls, Vijay said the coming period would be decisive in shaping TVK as a formidable political force in Tamil Nadu.