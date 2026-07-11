No place for politics in schools, Says Minister Rajmohan

Chennai, July 11:

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Rajmohan on Saturday asserted that educational institutions must remain free from political influence, warning of strict action against violations of government norms.

The statement comes in the wake of a controversy in Karur district, where a political event linked to Chief Minister Vijay was allegedly live-streamed inside a government school classroom for students to watch.

The visuals, which circulated widely on social media, drew criticism from various quarters, including opposition leaders.

Following a departmental inquiry by the School Education Department, the headmistress of the government school in Krishnarayapuram was placed under suspension.

Officials said the inquiry found that the head of the institution had acted independently, violating established rules and departmental guidelines.

Clear Warning from Government

In his statement, the minister reiterated that schools are meant solely for academic purposes and not for political activities. He emphasised that only official government programmes are permitted within school premises, and no political party events should be shown or conducted in educational institutions.

“Schools are for education, not for politics. Protecting the academic environment and maintaining the neutrality of educational institutions is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The minister also directed all Chief Educational Officers, District Educational Officers, and headmasters across Tamil Nadu to strictly adhere to the guidelines. He warned that any deviation from the rules would invite stringent disciplinary action without hesitation.

The department has also ordered a probe into another related video, indicating that the issue is being taken seriously at multiple levels.

Reinforcing Institutional Neutrality

The development underscores the government’s stance on keeping educational spaces apolitical. Authorities said steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in any school across the state.