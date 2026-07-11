Anitha Radhakrishnan questioned by DCB over coercion allegation

Chennai, July 11:

Former minister and DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan appeared before the Thoothukudi District Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday for questioning in connection with his complaint alleging that he was pressured to resign as an MLA and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Police conducted the inquiry based on a Community Service Register (CSR) entry filed on his complaint. Officials said Radhakrishnan was questioned for several hours and responded to 101 questions, with his statements recorded and the entire process videographed.

The Tiruchendur MLA arrived at the DCB office in the district police complex around 2:08 pm, accompanied by Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and a team of lawyers. The inquiry was carried out in the presence of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta, Additional Superintendents of Police Arumugam and Deepu, DCB Inspector Janaki, and other officials.

Sources said Radhakrishnan’s legal team requested a copy of his recorded statement following the inquiry. As it was not immediately provided, he left the premises without signing the inquiry report.

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Radhakrishnan said he had reiterated the same allegations he had previously made, including claims regarding events that took place when he was taken to the Superintendent of Police’s office following his arrest in a defamation case linked to remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

He also stated that he had informed investigators about an alleged conversation with two individuals while he was inside the SP’s office.

“A true DMK worker will not fear anyone,” Radhakrishnan said.