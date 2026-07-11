Former TN DGP Vaikunth passes away at 89

Chennai, July 11:

Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police V. Vaikunda Venkatachari, popularly known as V. Vaikunth, passed away at his residence in R.A. Puram, Chennai, on Friday evening. He was 89.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected police officers in the State, Vaikunth served in the police force for over 35 years, holding several key positions during a distinguished career marked by professionalism, integrity, and administrative excellence. Known for his disciplined approach to policing, he also undertook a notable assignment in the Himalayas and was honoured with the President’s Police Medal on seven occasions for his exemplary service.

Following his retirement, Vaikunth remained actively involved in public service. He dedicated his time to promoting road safety awareness, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and supporting the welfare of women prisoners. His work reflected a deep commitment to extending policing beyond law enforcement into areas of community development and social welfare.

An advocate of police reforms, he authored the book “An Eye to Indian Policing – Challenge & Response” in both English and Tamil. Drawing from his extensive experience, the book continues to be regarded as an important contribution to discussions on policing and administration in India.

Vaikunth was also closely associated with civic and charitable initiatives. As a charter president of the Rotary Club, he led several community welfare programmes and remained engaged in philanthropic activities for many years.

He is survived by his wife Leela, his sons Vijayakumar, a dentist, and Aravind, a bank officer based in Abu Dhabi.