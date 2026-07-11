EPS criticises TVK govt over reports of Hyundai investment shift

Chennai, July 11:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the ruling TVK government following reports that South Korean shipbuilding major Hyundai may shift its proposed ₹38,000 crore investment from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Palaniswami said Hyundai had recently held discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding potential investments. He expressed concern that a project initially planned for Tamil Nadu was now reportedly being considered elsewhere.

Highlighting Hyundai’s long-standing presence in the State since the 1990s, Palaniswami said the development raised questions about the current government’s credibility among investors. He alleged that the possible shift reflected a lack of trust in the TVK administration.

Palaniswami further claimed that the situation stemmed from the government’s failure to effectively manage its institutions. He accused the administration of functioning in a manner that weakens its own systems, thereby affecting investor confidence.

The AIADMK leader urged the government to address these concerns and take steps to ensure that Tamil Nadu remains an attractive destination for major investments.