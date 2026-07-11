Senthilbalaji counters CM Vijay’s remarks on Karur stampede

Chennai, July 11:

Former Minister and DMK Karur district secretary V. Senthilbalaji on Friday strongly responded to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s comments regarding the Karur stampede, accusing the TVK leader of failing to act responsibly during the crisis.

Senthilbalaji alleged that while people on the ground were attempting to assist those affected, Vijay merely distributed a few water bottles before leaving the scene, without addressing reporters who highlighted the rising number of casualties. He questioned why the leader continued delivering a speech despite several people collapsing in the crowd, instead of intervening to help.

Further intensifying his criticism, Senthilbalaji claimed that even after being informed by reporters at Tiruchy airport about multiple fatalities, the individual in question departed on a private aircraft without visiting the injured. “The people of Karur know very well who that was,” he remarked.

Detailing the response that followed the incident, Senthilbalaji said that then Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin acted swiftly to ensure that the injured received proper medical care.

Echoing similar sentiments, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi stated that while she would avoid detailed comments due to the ongoing investigation, the public was aware of who stood by them during the tragedy and who did not.

“It is important to act responsibly when an investigation is underway. However, people know who supported them, who extended help, and who left them to fend for themselves during the Karur incident,” she said.