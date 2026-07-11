TN Cong forms panel to review Parandur Airport Project 

Chennai, July 11:

Facing a dilemma after its alliance partner TVK announced that the proposed Parandur greenfield airport project would be scrapped, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has set up a three-member panel to reassess its position.

The committee will be headed by Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil and includes former Rajya Sabha MP S. Peter Alphonse and executive committee member Mohan Kumaramangalam. It has been tasked with evaluating the ground situation and gathering feedback from residents and farmers likely to be affected by the project.

The Congress had previously supported the airport initiative, with former TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai urging the government to proceed without harming farmers’ interests. However, party leaders now indicate that Congress will not automatically align with its alliance partner’s stance.

A senior party leader said the committee would independently examine both the potential benefits and concerns surrounding the project. It will also consult members of the party’s executive committee before submitting a detailed report to the leadership.

“The party will take a final decision only after reviewing the committee’s findings. It is important for any political party to study all aspects of a project before arriving at a conclusion,” the leader said.

The panel is expected to provide a balanced assessment, taking into account the perspectives of local communities, especially farmers, as well as the broader developmental implications of the proposed airport.