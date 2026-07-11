TN govt empowers mining director to regulate M-sand transport

Chennai, July 11: The Tamil Nadu government has amended mining rules to empower the Director of Geology and Mining to regulate the transport of rough stone and related materials to other states, including imposing temporary bans.

The amendment, notified on July 9, aims to ensure adequate availability of construction materials within the state. It allows control over the movement of items such as M-Sand, blue metal, and construction stones across state borders.

The move comes amid efforts to curb illegal mining and address rising prices and supply concerns in the construction sector.