Work tirelessly in the way of Anna: Stalin writes to cadres

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has written an inspiring letter to party volunteers, urging them to remain dedicated to the values and legacy of Arignar C.N. Annadurai as the state heads into the 2026 Assembly elections.

In his message, Stalin emphasised that the party must work tirelessly and remain steadfast in the principles of social justice and public service championed by Annadurai.

He said that following this ideological path would not only honour the legacy of the Dravidian movement but also lead the party to electoral success.

Stalin reflected on the historic journey of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), recalling how Annadurai established the party as a major political force in Tamil Nadu and how successive leaders, particularly M. Karunanidhi, strengthened its commitment to the welfare of the people. He reiterated that the party’s progress and its achievements in governance are rooted in this long tradition of working among the people and addressing their needs.

The Chief Minister stated that the support and tireless work of party volunteers have been key to the DMK’s successes, and he urged them to continue this momentum in the months ahead.

Stalin’s letter sharply criticised the BJP-led Union government, describing its policies as harmful to Tamil Nadu’s progress and identity. He described the BJP and its allies as forces that have attempted to undermine federal principles and marginalise the state. Stalin asserted that the DMK’s fight is not merely electoral but a broader struggle to protect Tamil culture, autonomy, and social harmony.

He called on volunteers to prepare for peaceful marches and community engagement activities, reaffirming that the party’s strength lies in its commitment to non-violence, justice, and the welfare of all citizens.