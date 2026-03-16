No question of Vijay accepting Deputy CM Post: Sengottaiyan

Former minister K. A. Sengottaiyan on Monday said there was no question of actor-politician Vijay accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister, asserting that he entered politics with the aim of becoming Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, Sengottaiyan said Vijay had responded appropriately during the inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi.

He said Vijay had stepped into politics to serve the people and noted that large crowds gathering wherever he goes reflected the public’s desire for change in Tamil Nadu. Alleging that the law and order situation in the State was unsatisfactory, he claimed that people were in a mindset that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam should not return to power.

Sengottaiyan also said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had capable candidates to contest in all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Rejecting reports that Vijay could be offered the Deputy Chief Minister post if the party joins the National Democratic Alliance, he reiterated that Vijay’s goal was to become Chief Minister.