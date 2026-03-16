‘NAMO Re’ from ‘Nagabandham’ released 

The much-awaited single “NAMO Re” from the upcoming pan-Indian film Nagabandham has been released and is already gaining attention as the spiritual anthem of 2026. The devotional track celebrates Lord Narayana and aims to connect with audiences through themes of faith, devotion and resilience.

The film is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapreddy and Nishitha Nagireddy. The makers say Nagabandham will showcase India’s cultural and spiritual heritage through a grand cinematic narrative supported by rich visuals and storytelling.

The song has been composed by music duo Junaid Kumar and Abhe, with lyrics by Soundar Rajan S and vocals by Hari Priya. Its choreography by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma features nearly 1,000 dancers performing various Indian dance forms, creating a visually striking sequence.

The visuals are enhanced by art direction from Ashok Kumar and cinematography by Sounder Rajan, which bring a vibrant and devotional atmosphere to the song. The makers say “NAMO Re” is not just a musical release but a celebration of spirituality, culture and unity, offering a glimpse into the grand cinematic experience promised by Nagabandham.