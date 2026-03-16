Sirai feels like a new beginning for Me: Vikram Prabhu

Actor Vikram Prabhu has said that his latest film Sirai marks a new phase in his career, describing the success of the film as a turning point. Speaking at the success meet of the film in Chennai, the actor reflected on his journey in cinema and the challenges he faced over the years.

Vikram Prabhu noted that the film, which released on December 25, 2025, received a strong response from audiences. He also spoke about the joy of hearing that his earlier film Taanakkaran had won a State Award, calling it a moment of “double happiness” for him.

Reflecting on his career, he said his debut film Kumki became a big success but also brought pressure and expectations, which he had to navigate while choosing meaningful roles.

Opening up about his personal journey, the actor said growing up as the son of actor Prabhu and grandson of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan sometimes made him feel isolated during his younger days. He added that his time in the United States helped him better understand himself and eventually return to cinema determined to build his own identity.

The actor acknowledged that his career has seen both praise and criticism, but he has learnt from every experience. “Cinema is a field where talent, timing, luck and opportunity come together,” he said, adding that after completing 25 films, the success of Sirai feels like a fresh beginning in his career.

Directed by Suresh Rajakumari, Sirai features Vikram Prabhu in the lead role and also stars LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah and Remya Suresh in key roles. The film’s story was written by Tamizh and is inspired by the real-life experiences of a former police officer.

Expressing hope for the future, Vikram Prabhu said he now wants to choose stronger stories and be part of films that bring pride to Tamil cinema, signalling a renewed focus on meaningful projects in the years ahead.