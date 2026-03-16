Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami from 1 May

Actor-composer Vijay Antony and filmmaker Sasi are set to reunite after nearly a decade for their upcoming film Nooru Saami. The duo had earlier delivered the critically acclaimed hit Pichaikkaran, and the new collaboration has generated considerable excitement among fans and film enthusiasts.

According to the makers, the first look of the film will be unveiled on March 16, while the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1. The announcement poster released by the team features Vijay Antony walking through lush sugarcane fields, suggesting that the story may revolve around agriculture and the challenges faced by farmers.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast that includes actors Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijomol Jose and Balaji Sakthivel, who are expected to play important roles in the narrative.

The project is being produced under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation. With the successful track record of Vijay Antony and director Sasi, expectations are high that Nooru Saami will deliver another engaging and socially relevant story when it hits the screens later this year.