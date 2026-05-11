‘Rowdy Janardhana’ poster unveiled on Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday

The makers of Rowdy Janardhana released a striking new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda on the occasion of his birthday.

The poster showcases the actor in a rugged and intense avatar, hinting at a gritty action drama. With the tagline suggesting “a man who fights the world,” the film appears to revolve around a powerful and emotionally charged character.

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Positioned as a rural action entertainer, Rowdy Janardhana has already generated strong buzz with its impactful first look.