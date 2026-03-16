14 TN fishermen released from Lankan prison Return to Chennai

Fourteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly crossing the maritime border returned to Chennai on Friday after being released from prison in Sri Lanka.

According to officials, a group of seven fishermen from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing on January 12, while another group of seven from Nagapattinam went fishing on January 20. Both groups were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. Their boats were seized and the fishermen were subsequently sent to prison.

Following the arrests, M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, urged the Government of India to take immediate steps to secure their release. Acting on the request, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka intervened with Sri Lankan authorities and facilitated the fishermen’s release from prison.

After their release, the fishermen were handed over to Indian officials, who arranged the necessary travel documents for their return to India. They subsequently arrived in Chennai, where they were received by officials before heading back to their hometowns.

Incidents of fishermen from Tamil Nadu being detained by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing have been recurring issues in the region, often leading to diplomatic intervention for their release.