Vijay slams Stalin, says CM”s real friends are ”bribe, corruption”

Launching yet another scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, TVK founder Vijay on Monday alleged that the DMK president’s real friends are “bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains.”

Vijay, who has been mounting sharp attacks against the DMK and Stalin in particular, dared the CM to declare his assets disclosing the financial status before he stepped into politics.

“What was the source. Was it your hard earned money or it was amassed after you came to power? Can you declare it openly,” the actor asked the CM and added that if he raised the issue of corruption, then all corrupt elements would “fling mud on us.”

But he was not concerned about that because people know about him. He also accused the chief minister of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party’s claim of having developed the Tamil Nadu into a “superstar state”.

He alleged Stalin’s “real friends are bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains.”

The CM and the ruling party has often said that the state registered, under the DMK rule, double-digit economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent (2024-25)

Addressing a meeting of party functionaries here, Vijay termed the Assembly polls due in April this year as a “surprising election” as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him and reiterated that the contest was between the DMK and TVK only.

Flaying the DMK’s poll narrative of polls as a fight between “Tamil Nadu and Delhi–NDA,” he said the battle was actually between the state’s people and corruption and alleged that the DMK government was “inept.”

The Assembly election is “a war between Vijay and Stalin,” he said, and reiterated his refrain that TVK is a “pure force” and accused the DMK yet again as an “evil force”.