Tumultuous scenes in TN Assembly a personal attack on Guv: BJP

BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha National chief, Vanathi Srinivasan said that the tumultuous scenes that happened on Monday in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were a personal attack on Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking to the reporters after the Assembly session, she asked whether the state government was trying to show off its supremacy over the Governor.

Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Do you want the Governor to speak only what you think.”

She said that if the Governor had omitted certain paragraphs from his speech, it would have been taken up with his office.

The BJP leader said that this was a clear indicator that the state government was not maintaining a good relationship with the Governor.

Srinivasan said that this was setting a bad precedent in the history of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly.

The first day of the Tamil Nadu legislation in 2023 turned acrimonious after the allies of the ruling DMK, including Congress and VCK shouted slogans against Governor R.N. Ravi and later walked out of the House.