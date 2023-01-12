“Britishers left India but history written through their prism”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Britishers have left India and it is time to write history from the Indian perspective. “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention of getting rid of any remnants of the colonial past, the most important is freeing history from that. Veer Savarkar tried it for the first time by calling the 1857 revolt as the first war of independence,” he said at a book release function in Delhi. The “non-violent struggle” had a big contribution to India’s freedom but the current narrative that there was no role of others is not correct, Shah said.