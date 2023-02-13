WPL Auction: Smriti sold to RCB for INR 3.4 crore; Harmanpreet goes to MI

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday.

The opener had a bid at her base price INR 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were in an intense battle for India’s T20I vice-captain in the end RCB secured the services of Mandhana.

One of the finest women’s cricketers who can make any stadium come alive with the willow as much as she does with her looks, Smriti Madhana never tries to overhit the ball; instead, she just extends her body forward and caresses the ball while maintaining her shape.

The southpaw produces stunning strokes, which are testament to her characteristic flair and style. She is one of the top batters in the world because of her skill playing both pace and spin.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indian for INR 1.8 crore. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.