Hit me, touched private parts: Sapna on Prithvi Shaw incident

New Delhi: Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car and manhandling him, on Tuesday broke her silence and alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place and she said they didn’t ask for any selfies, nor did they ask for money.

Speaking to ANI, Sapna Gill denied the allegations, “We didn’t beat anyone, nor did we ask for money. They put the wrong allegations about us. I didn’t ask for any selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video.”

“I saw that they were beating my friend,” Gill alleged. Sapna was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking Shaw after the batsman reportedly refused to take a selfie with them for the second time.

In an application filed by Sapna’s advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday, she alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place, outraging her modesty, and physically assaulting her with a deadly weapon.