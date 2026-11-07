Over 3.79 lakh leave Chennai on 8,296 festive buses

Chennai, Nov 7:

More than 3.79 lakh passengers traveled out of Chennai aboard 8,296 regular and special government buses over the first two days of the Diwali transport operation, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday alone, 5,087 buses—comprising 2,191 regular scheduled departures and 2,896 special services—ferried 2.39 lakh commuters till midnight, achieving 93.67% of the planned 5,431 services. On Thursday, 3,209 buses carried 1.40 lakh people.

To manage heavy weekend crowds ahead of the festival, transport authorities scheduled an additional 5,167 buses (2,191 regular and 2,976 special) for Saturday across five designated boarding hubs: Kilambakkam (KCBT), Koyambedu (CMBT), Madhavaram, Maraimalai Nagar, and CMDA grounds.