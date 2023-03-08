Arunachal deputy CM presents Rs 758.26 cr deficit budget

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday presented a Rs 758.26 crore deficit budget for 2023-24, with special emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities. The state has projected total receipts of Rs 29,657.16 crore, which is 14 per cent higher compared to the total estimated receipts of Rs 26,111.63 crore in the budget of 2022-23. “Our vision is to support the aspirations of our people through impetus to economic growth and provide them with ample livelihood opportunities, especially the youth,” said Mein who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios. “For the 2023-24 fiscal, we are able to keep the fiscal deficit at an estimated two per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) which is, Rs 758.26 crore,” he said. The state’s GSDP has nearly doubled from Rs 20,373 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 39,000 crore now, he said. “Arunachal Pradesh has been able to maintain more than 30 per cent share of capital expenditure in total expenditure outlay, which is the highest in the country and consistently so over a five-year period,” Mein said. He added that the per capita income of the households has increased from Rs 88,768 to Rs 1,15,902 in the last six years. This is more than 30 per cent increase in the average income of the people of the state.