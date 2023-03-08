Shraddha case: Aftab is trained chef, Delhi Police says in court

In the Shraddha murder case, Delhi Police today informed a court that accused Aftab Amin Poonawala is a “trained chef” and knows how to preserve flesh. The hearing against the accused started at Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday. Aftab is a chef trained at Taj Hotel and knows how to preserve the flesh, police said, adding the accused had also ordered dry ice, agarbatti etc., after killing Shraddha Walker. After the crime, he entered into a new relationship, and also gave a ring to his new girlfriend, police told the Saket Court. The Delhi Police told the entire sequence of the offence in the court, said Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla has changed his counsel MS Khan, and hence all the documents were handed over to his new Legal Aid Counsel (LAC). The Additional Sessions judge Manish Khurana Kakkar has granted time to the LAC to file advance arguments in the case. The next date for the hearing has been fixed as March 20.