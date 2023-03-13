‘Akhilesh to meet Mamata on 17 March’

New Delhi: A senior Samajwadi Party leader on Monday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on March 17 at her residence.

The Samajwadi Party will organise its two-day national executive in Kolkata from March 18 to discuss policies and strategies for assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states later this year, and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

”On March 17, Akhilesh Yadav ji will meet Mamata Banerjee at her residence. It’s a courtesy visit, but they will discuss the country’s political situation,” SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.

Apart from the Bengal CM, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is ”also likely to be present” in the meeting, TMC sources said. ”The issue of central agencies threatening opposition parties will also come up during the meeting,” a TMC leader said.