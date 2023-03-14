Modi holds meeting with top ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament.

The minister included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned twice after ruckus by the Opposition as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

On Monday, Modi held a meeting with his top ministers to formulate the government’s strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget session.