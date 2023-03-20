Gold theft: Aishwarya Rajini files police complaint

Chennai: Veteran actor Rajinikanth’s daughter, filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is busy with the shoot of her upcoming Tamil directorial Laal Salaam, has filed a police complaint claiming that 60 sovereigns worth gold and diamond jewellery from her locker have gone missing from her Chennai home.

She has revealed in her complaint the valuables are worth Rs 3.60 lakh.

As per the FIR she filed, Aishwarya had kept the jewellery in a locker and revealed that some members of her house staff were aware of it. Teynampet Police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC and have started an investigation.