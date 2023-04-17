Mumbai beat Kolkata by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Venkatesh Iyer slammed a scintillating 104 off just 51 balls to power KKR to 185 for six after being asked to bat. MI chased down the target with 14 balls to spare with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 58 while stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 43. For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the most successful bowler with 2/27. Venkatesh Iyer | Player of the Match: Would have been happier if we would’ve finished on the winning side but happy with my performance. They’ve shown faith in me and it was a very beautiful wicket to bat on. Once you’ve scored those 30-40 runs, it’s just about how you continue. Both of their new ball bowlers were swing bowlers and when you allow swing bowlers to settle down, it can be a problem. So I used my feet, went deep in the crease. After the ball stops swinging it’s about how you manoeuvre. I keep getting hit in every game here and there. The thought about going out came but my coach and players urged me to keep going. I think we fell 15-20 runs short. But given how MI were going, they would’ve chased it down in the next over anyways. But their death bowling was very nice. If we look at their last three-four overs, they didn’t give away too many runs. Credit to them. Suryakumar Yadav | MI stand-in captain: We had a chat in the dugout, we just had to carry the momentum from the previous game and the boys put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with how things went. In the afternoon, I thought the wicket was a bit dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening. At Wankhede, 180-190 is quite chaseable and Ishan took us off to a great start. (On his form) I relaxed and had an easy walk to the wicket, took my time for the first 6-7 balls. And then I thought if I get my eye in I can take it forward. Absolutely, we just need to bat smart in the first 7-10 overs and later on we know what kind of firepowe