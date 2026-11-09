Editorial: Price of politics

The nearly 75 per cent decline in Congress’s disclosed donations, from Rs 517.39 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26, offers an interesting insight into the changing dynamics of political funding in India. While the sharp fall may appear alarming for the Congress, it also raises broader questions about the financial dependence of political parties on large corporate donors and electoral trusts. The BJP’s collection of Rs 6,074.02 crore in 2024-25, nearly 12 times that of the Congress, further underlines the enormous financial disparity between the country’s two principal national parties. However, the difference should not be viewed merely as a reflection of organisational strength or electoral popularity. Access to financial resources can influence a party’s ability to campaign, communicate its agenda, build its organisational network and compete effectively. When the financial capacity of political parties becomes so uneven, concerns about the fairness of the electoral playing field are inevitable.

Equally significant is the role played by electoral trusts in shaping political contributions. The Prudent Electoral Trust’s donations to Congress fell from Rs 216.34 crore to Rs 25 crore, accounting for a substantial share of the party’s overall decline. Such fluctuations demonstrate how dependent political parties can become on a handful of major contributors. While electoral trusts provide a recognised channel for corporate donations, the concentration of funding among a limited number of donors raises questions about the influence that economic interests could potentially exercise over political decision-making. The larger concern is not simply how much money a party receives, but who provides it, why they provide it and whether the public can adequately scrutinise these transactions. Political donations must not become an indirect route through which wealthy individuals or corporations gain disproportionate access to policymakers. At the same time, the BJP’s yet-to-be-published contribution figures for 2025-26 underline the need for timely and uniform disclosure across political parties.

Ultimately, the health of a democracy cannot be measured by the size of its political parties’ bank accounts. Political funding must be governed by transparency, accountability and equal standards, irrespective of whether a party is in power or in opposition. The Election Commission and other relevant institutions must ensure that contribution reports are made publicly available within clearly defined timelines, with sufficient information to identify major donors and scrutinise funding patterns. Greater disclosure, independent audits and effective safeguards against quid pro quo arrangements are essential to maintaining public confidence. Political parties, too, must recognise that financial strength should come from broad-based public participation rather than excessive dependence on a few wealthy contributors. A democracy in which money increasingly determines political influence risks weakening the very principle of equal representation. The debate, therefore, should move beyond which party collects more and focus instead on whether India’s political funding system is transparent, equitable and accountable to its citizens.