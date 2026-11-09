Krakow mass shooting suspect dies in hospital

Krakow, Nov 9:

The 24-year-old gunman accused of carrying out a deadly shooting spree in central Krakow on Saturday has died in hospital, Polish police authorities confirmed on Monday.

Regional police confirmed in an official statement: “The perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital.” The suspect, a Polish national, had remained in critical condition under armed guard after suffering severe gunshot wounds during an exchange of fire with responding tactical officers.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of six people in downtown Krakow on November 7. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier stated that three additional victims—two women and a man—were discovered dead inside the suspect’s residence. Public access to the scene was restored over the weekend as local residents gathered to lay wreaths and light candles at a memorial site.